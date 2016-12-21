No questions asked: Now deposit more than Rs 5,000 in KYC accounts

After much furor, the has withdrawn its previous directive that said anyone depositing more than Rs 5,000 in old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts will need to justify it to two bank officers.

The RBI has modified its rules announced on 19 December and has relaxed these rules for fully- compliant bank accounts.

Now, all fully KYC-complaint account holders can deposit money in old without being questioned. But the Rs 2.5 lakh stipulation still stands.

RBI's latest notification says, "On a review of the above, we advise that the provisions of the above circular at sub para (i) and (ii) will not apply to fully compliant accounts."

Sub para (i) and (ii) said that deposits exceeding Rs 5,000 in old notes will be permitted only with suitable explanation being provided to bankers.

The above guideline had come in for much criticism. It was pointed out that the and had assured the public on Nov 8 that old notes could be deposited till 30 Dec, 2016 and the guidelines issued on 19 December were not in line with those assurances.

This is 60th regulation by RBI since was announced.