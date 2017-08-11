TRENDING ON BS
No time frame fixed to complete Aadhaar-PAN linkage, clarifies Arun Jaitley

As on June 28, there were over 25 crore PAN card holders while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has not fixed any time frame to complete the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

"No Madam," Jaitley said while replying to a query whether the government has fixed any time frame to complete the linking of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN).


As on June 28, there were over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.

