Non-GST compliant jute industry to hurt kharif procurement

Food grain and sugar procurement in the country during the kharif season of 2017-18 is set to take a blow as supplies of sacking bags are in disarray.

The Commissioner's office is yet to update its Smart portal and make it compliant with the new goods and services tax (GST) structure. According to the Packaging Materials Packaging Act (JPMA)-1987, it is mandatory to pack food grains in sacking bags of up to 90 per cent. For sugar, the packaging order is relaxed at 20 per cent.

Punjab, the biggest indenter of sacking bags for packing food grains has warned the office of the Commissioner that the situation may go out of control if urgent steps are not implemented to make the industry ready. In two separate letters to the Commissioner's office on July 4 and July 10, the Punjab government authorities alerted that procurement operations would suffer as supplies of bags were in a quandary. The Punjab government has placed an order for 0.63 million tonnes (mt) or 2.2 million bales (one bale is 180 kg) of bags for packaging of food grains and sugar.

The Commissioner could not be immediately contacted for a comment.

Punjab noticed that a mill wise review of the Smart portal on July 3 showed that only zero to 36 per cent bales of bags have so far been dispatched to Punjab from 14 mills. The government there has sought for a change of bag supply of orders from non-performing to performing mills overlooking the smart problem. It has threatened to review the supply position after July 25.

The present situation has locked up an unbilled amount of Rs 450 crore and the industry is thrown out of gear. Each of the 70 mills in West Bengal, the biggest raw producer, is suffering from an average unbilled amount of Rs six crore and there is a huge stock piling of bags.

"Before [the] introduction of GST, the Commissioner's office had issued a notification stopping despatches or accepting bills beyond June 27. Then, a meeting was convened between the Indian Mills Association (IJMA) and the Commissioner's office. Though despatches resumed after July 3, payments could not be released due to problems with the Smart portal", said a leading mill owner in the know.

From July 1, a five per cent has been levied on goods. The previous one per cent cess contributed by the industry now stands withdrawn. bags are supplied through Railways, Container Corporation of India (Concor) and by road. The industry is demanding to invoke products as a 'specified category' item to get relief from government challans.

Each day, the industry manufactures 10,000 bales of bags. Seventy per cent of this production is consumed by the government. All purchase, billing and invoice used to be carried out through the Smart portal.