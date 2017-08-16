Non-oil exports continue to dip month-on-month : HSBC report

Non-oil fell sharply in July, continuing the contractionary trend that started in March, a report by Securities and Capital Markets has pointed out.

Further calculations showed that non-oil have gone down every month in the current financial year so far (April-July). It fell by 6.47 per cent in July, accelerated from the 2.67 per cent fall seen in April and the 1.10 per cent fall seen in May.

Under the more accepted method of year-on-year calculations (a particular month compared to the corresponding month of the last financial year), growth slowed in July to 3.94 per cent even as the country witnessed 11 straight months of increased outbound trade.

India exported $22.54 billion worth of goods in July against $21.68 billion in the same month last year, according to data issued by the Commerce ministry on Monday.

Growth has continuously declined since March, when it hit a five-year high of 27 per cent. In June, it was 4.39 per cent, down from 8 per cent in May.

Of the 30 most important export sectors, 11 posted declines.

Among major foreign exchange earners, engineering grew by more than 15 per cent, almost the same as the 14.8 per cent rise in the previous month. However, most other categories contracted.

While the crucial category of petroleum products has seen rise by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, the month-on-month figures showed a dip.

The report shows that continued to weaken in volumes too.

Rising rupee, other procedural issues such as the bottleneck created after GST and lower due to it have contributed to the decline. "The has appreciated roughly 6 per cent against the dollar since December 2016, and it is tempting to attribute the entire weakness to exchange rates. However, our research shows that exchange rates explain under 20% of weakness. The giant share of 50% is explained by domestic bottlenecks, and 33% by world growth." the report said.

While a stronger currency hurts exporters earnings and erodes India's competitive advantage, it also makes as well as foreign travel and education cheaper. Economists expect to appreciate further in the near term.