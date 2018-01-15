Non-subsidised LPG consumers face scrutiny from OMCs; 3 mn already blocked

Three state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) — IndianOil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) — have blocked at least three million liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) accounts this month, while another 10 million connections are under their radar.

According to company officials and dealers, the closed accounts are in the category of domestic non-subsidised consumers (DNSC) having non-cash transfer compliant (NCTC) connections. NCTC connections are those not linked to bank accounts and are not being ...