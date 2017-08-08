Normal rainfall in second half of monsoon season: MeT Dept

The country is expected to receive normal in the second half of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.



According to the IMD, over the country during the remaining two months of the season (August and September) is likely to be 100% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 8%.

between 94-104% of the is considered "normal", it said.



August is expected to witness 99% of the LPA, the weatherman said. The has predicted a normal this year.The MET, however, recorded an overall deficiency of minus 3% from June 1 to August 7 following which several parts of the country are witnessing drought-like conditions, especially in the southern peninsula.On the other hand, states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and several parts of the northeast have witnessed floods.In June, Director General K J Ramesh had revised the forecast to 98% precipitation of the due to reduced chances of occurrence of El-Nino, a phenomenon associated with heating of Pacific waters."The atmospheric conditions over the Pacific Ocean continue to reflect neutral conditions. The latest forecast also indicates neutral ENSO (El-Nino-Southern Oscillation) conditions till 2018 spring season," the said.The weather body added that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are also neutral which is a "good sign for the remaining two months". The Indian Ocean Dipole is a phenomenon associated with heating of Indian Ocean.