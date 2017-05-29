TRENDING ON BS
GST impact: Govt expects lower phone bills, telcos differ
Business Standard

Not these GST rates: India Inc pleads to govt

In past week, five sectors formally asked govt for a review but this seems unlikely to take place

Viveat Susan Pinto Arnab Dutta & Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Neighbouring countries levy from five to 10 per cent. We cannot afford to have these kind of complex and high GST rates, Dilip Datwani President, Hotel & Restaurant Association of Western India says A bunch of business sectors have made representations to the government in the past week for a review of rates under the goods and services tax (GST). These include toys, multiplexes, ayurvedic products, paints, detergents, aerated drinks and hotels. However, Vanaja Sarna, chairperson of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, ruled out a review of these rates on Friday, saying there ...

Business Standard
Business Standard
