Note ban, GST to widen tax base; focus on clean political funding: Jaitley

Finance Minister said on Saturday that the centre is actively working on solutions to clean up and that the Narendra Modi government’s initiatives of and goods and services (GST) will lead to greater compliance and less availability of cash.

“For the past 70 years, India's economy has been funded by invisible money. Elected representatives, governments, political parties, Parliaments and the completely failed in checking it,” Jaitley said at the Delhi Economic Conclave.

“Therefore, there has been a failure to check for 70 years as to how the World's largest itself is funded. This is why in the last budget I suggested a solution and we are actively working on it,” the minister said.

In his 2017-18 budget speech, the finance minister had announced a number of proposals to clean up political funding, including issuing electoral bonds and the amendments required in the income act and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act.

Jaitley also encouraged donation through traceable digital transactions and the reduction of cash donations from Rs 20,000 per person to Rs 2,000 per person.

The Finance Ministry is reported to have finalised the draft norms for electoral bonds and the guidelines are expected to be circulated soon to the central bank, the election commission, political parties, and other government departments.

Jaitley also reiterated Centre’s stance on of Rs 15.44 lakh crore high-value currency notes and said that the initiative, coupled with the recently implemented GST, has served a crippling blow to the black economy.

“Net impact of the exercise, coupled with the GST, is going to make the generation of cash a lot more difficult. It will certainly lead to greater compliance and digitisation,” he said.

“The first signs of greater digitisation, expansion of the base of direct and indirect taxes is already visible,” the minister added.

Also speaking at the inaugural session of the conclave was Deputy Prime Minister who said that India should take steps to ensure that its demographic dividend does not turn into ‘demographic deficit’.

Shanmugaratnam said that it was already a little late for India in terms of job creation, and added that while great strides had been made in skilling initiatives, the training imparted and the education given to India’s youth were still not effective enough to provide to the millions entering the workforce every year. He said that skill training had to be upgraded to ensure at a time of increased digitisation.

The deputy prime minister also said that while India has a robust system of competitive federalism among states trying to do better against each other in various parameters, a sense of competitive sub-federalism is also required, to enable cities in the country to compete with each other.