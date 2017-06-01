TRENDING ON BS
Russia's Alrosa seeks tax benefit for diamond sales in India
Note ban impact: India oil demand in Q1 grew only 0.4% versus China's 2.2%

Earlier, expectation for 2017 was 6-7% growth in Indian demand, versus about 2% for China

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Indian oil demand, says a report from Platts Analytics, rose a marginal 0.4 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, against 2.2 per cent in China. Demonetisation is given as the key reason.  The earlier expectation for 2017 was six to seven per cent growth in Indian demand, versus about two per cent for China. “The sudden announcement by the Modi government of the demonetisation exercise late last year has immobilised Indian oil demand, impacting industrial and consumer sectors, which suffered from the immediate removal of over 80 per cent of the existing ...

Indian oil demand, says a report from Platts Analytics, rose a marginal 0.4 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, as against 2.2 per cent in China. Demonetisation is given as the key reason. The earlier expectation for 2017 was six to seven per cent growth in Indian demand, versus about two per cent for China."The sudden announcement by the Modi government of thedemonetisation exercise late last year has immobilised Indian oil demand, impacting industrial and consumer sectors, which suffered from the immediate removal of over 80 per cent of the existing currency," the report said. The decline was seen in fuel oil, gas oil and naphtha. Kerosene demand has also dropped with the government move tosubstitute it with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking. Total kerosene sales in the quarter slumped 31 per cent year on year, to an average of 100,000 barrels a day.China's oil demand saw relatively robust growth for the six major products -- LPG, naphtha, jet fuel, gasoline ... Indian oil demand, says a report from Platts Analytics, rose a marginal 0.4 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, against 2.2 per cent in China. Demonetisation is given as the key reason.  The earlier expectation for 2017 was six to seven per cent growth in Indian demand, versus about two per cent for China. “The sudden announcement by the Modi government of the demonetisation exercise late last year has immobilised Indian oil demand, impacting industrial and consumer sectors, which suffered from the immediate removal of over 80 per cent of the existing ... image
