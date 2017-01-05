TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Demonetisation will lead to a slowdown in economy, says President

Single-window customs clearance extended for exporters
Business Standard

Note ban may slow down economy: Prez Pranab Mukherjee

Demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy, Pranab Mukherjee said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee

Demonetisation may lead to a temporary slowdown of the economy, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

"Demonetisation, which immobilizing black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy," the President said in an address on video to Governors and Lt Governors.

"We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long run," he added.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Note ban may slow down economy: Prez Pranab Mukherjee

Demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy, Pranab Mukherjee said

Demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy, Pranab Mukherjee said

Demonetisation may lead to a temporary slowdown of the economy, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

"Demonetisation, which immobilizing black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy," the President said in an address on video to Governors and Lt Governors.

"We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long run," he added.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Note ban may slow down economy: Prez Pranab Mukherjee

Demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy, Pranab Mukherjee said

Demonetisation may lead to a temporary slowdown of the economy, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.

"Demonetisation, which immobilizing black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy," the President said in an address on video to Governors and Lt Governors.

"We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long run," he added.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22