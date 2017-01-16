Note ban opens doors for fintech, but cyber attacks are a big concern

-
E-commerce was initially projected as a major well of opportunity in India as investments continued to pour in. Large e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon went on spending sprees to beef up their infrastructure and market presence in India. Amazon spent heavily in the country believing that it is the next biggest market after the US.
The cash crunch is expected to put e-commerce players into a bigger bind, especially with cash-on-delivery sales expected to decrease due to cash shortage. The demonetisation backlash, however, presents a unique opportunity for cashless payment processors and may well be a saviour of Indian e-commerce.
This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here.