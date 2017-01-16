Note ban opens doors for fintech, but cyber attacks are a big concern

India is still reeling from the effects of the policy that was announced on November 8, 2016. With 95 percent of all transactions still dependent on bank notes, the replacement of the demonetised notes was slow to meet demands. The tech boom helped India to grow as Asia’s third largest economy, but the crunch is affecting the tech sector. Many electronic services like Uber and Amazon India are cash-dependent.

Opportunities in fintech despite e-commerce hit



E-commerce was initially projected as a major well of opportunity in India as investments continued to pour in. Large e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon went on spending sprees to beef up their infrastructure and market presence in India. Amazon spent heavily in the country believing that it is the next biggest market after the US.



The crunch is expected to put e-commerce players into a bigger bind, especially with cash-on-delivery sales expected to decrease due to shortage. The backlash, however, presents a unique opportunity for payment processors and may well be a saviour of Indian e-commerce.

Fintech is not immune to cyber crime



Unfortunately, this shift is also expected to draw the attention of cyber criminals. While the previously mentioned debit card hacking attack used skimming devices on ATM kiosks to gather and compromise card information, this does not mean that internet and mobile-app-based digital payments are safe from attacks.

Security is everyone’s responsibility

