Note ban puts BJP on the back foot

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s expectations from the first two phases of in should be modest, if the results of the Assembly polls of 2007 and 2012 are a measure.

Of the 73 seats that polled in the first round on February 11, the picked up only 12 seats in the 2012 and seven in 2007. In the second phase on February 15, where 67 seats are up for grabs, the BJP’s showing was just as unimpressive: Seven in 2007 and 11 in 2012.

Therefore, to position the as the centrepiece of the polls in western and Rohilakhand — the swathe of land that extends eastward of Gajraula (102 km from Delhi) to Lakhimpur-Kheri, traversing Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur — amounts to solipsism. The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have a far greater stake because in the recent elections, coinciding with the BJP’s falling graph, most of the seats here were held by the SP or the BSP, with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal rising now and then in the Jat belt.

The BJP’s confidence largely arose from its near-total sweep in the west and Rohilkhand in the 2014 polls. Barring Firozabad and Badaun that were won, respectively, by Akshaye Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s nephews, every other parliamentary seat fell in the BJP’s kitty.

Which of them — parliamentary or the two previous Assembly — ought to be a basis in extrapolating a projection for the in the ongoing polls? The answers are complex because voters’ perceptions are shaped almost equally by the performance and conduct of the central and state governments, with the former weighing in more when the is discussed because the party has been out of power in for 15 years.

What was uniformly noticeable among voters and supporters was their defensiveness each time the note bandi issue cropped up. The BJP’s local offices, which in 2014 brimmed over with people prematurely celebrating Narendra Modi’s victory before counting, were muted.

A young party official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) provenance in Rampur, who had his nose to the grindstone when the Lok Sabha polls were underway, admitted he “lost interest” this time. “I have nothing to say to our voters when they pose uncomfortable questions on I am packing my bags and taking a vacation in my village.” The official’s main worry was had begun to “chip away” at Prime Minister Modi’s image. “Modiji has invested much personal and political capital in it but people ask me, does he not understand our hardships? Why did he make us suffer?”

In Moradabad, a senior functionary of the stressed the did not seize the opportunities to mediate and mitigate people’s “distress”. “On December 31 (2016), we eagerly awaited the PM’s televised speech, believing he would announce or hint at certain remedies. Nothing came. Then the arrived. Farmers expected a loan waiver, small traders looked forward to some relief. But there was nothing. Initially most people willingly stood for hours in queues to withdraw cash because they believed that after 50 days, black money would come out, some big men would be punished and perhaps jailed. Again, nothing happened. Now the talk is that small people have been punished, while the rich and the powerful have got away. The is not going out of its way to counter the view. Let the explain,” he said.

The functionary said he tried to tell the BJP’s central leaders to stop the income tax department from sending “indiscriminate” notices, seeking explanations for the bank deposits made after November 8 within a stipulated time. “I said this is outright harassment. If the PM wanted to do it, he should have waited till the were over.”

Some votaries held the bureaucracy and not the political executive culpable for the fallout of the note ban. Rasik Deep Singh, who is in the construction business in Saharanpur, said, “The masses are not educated enough to appreciate the long-term benefits of Modiji’s move. Each time I listen to him, I get back my moral strength.”

Compounding the BJP’s problems were two other factors: Delhi’s “interference” at the cost of sidelining leaders and complaints against Lok Sabha members of Parliament (MPs). In Rampur, for instance, the recall value of incumbent MP Naipal Singh was abysmally low. People remembered Rajendra Sharma, who won on a ticket in 1991 and thought he was their representative.

In Moradabad, the and the sounded furious with the MP, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, for “lobbying” and getting a ticket for his son, Sushant Singh, from the Barhapur Assembly. “Genuine claims were overlooked to accommodate the MP’s son. The state is working to get him defeated,” a local functionary said.

In Bijnor, the opinion about MP Kunwar Bhartendra Singh was he “preferred to live in his bungalow in Mussoorie” and surface during an election, “holding a ‘peepal’ sapling in one hand and patting a calf with the other to win Hindu votes”.

The only MP who was commended was Kanwar Singh Tanwar of Amroha. He reportedly spent his weekends in the town, supervising the health services and organising mass marriages for the poor.