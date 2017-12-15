Note ban to have medium-term benefits, negative impact dissipating: IMF

The (IMF) sees benefits in the medium-term from the exercise which India carried out about a year ago.



"We see salutary benefits from the that took place a year ago. And there are potential benefits going forward," William Murray of the told reporters at the fortnightly news conference.



Murray said the did cause some temporary disruptions in economic activity, primarily, and small businesses, due to cash shortages."(But) the effects are dissipating," he said in response to a question."In the medium term, could have possible effects, including through greater formalisation of and the information on economic activities and a more efficient payment system with a greater use of the system and payments," Murry said.The is slated to come out with an update of its projections of India's growth rate along with the rest of the world in January.