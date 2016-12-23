Note ban: I-T dept detects Rs 3,651 crore undisclosed income

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations

department Friday said it has detected over Rs 3,651 crore of undisclosed while more than Rs 98 crore in new notes has been seized as part of its country-wide operations against hoarders post demonetisation.



Official sources said the has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Act, across the country, since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 3,647 notices to various entities on charges of evasion and hawala-like dealings, till yesterday.



The department has seized and jewellery worth over Rs 522 crore, with being Rs 433 crore, during the same period and the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 98 crore.



"The total undisclosed admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 22, is more than Rs 3,651 crore," they said.



The agency has also referred over 230 cases to the (ED) and 190 cases to the CBI in order to enable them probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

