TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Narendra Modi calls NITI meeting to review economy amid currency crunch
Business Standard

Note ban: I-T dept detects Rs 3,651 crore undisclosed income

Official sources said the taxman has carried out 785 searches, survey, enquiry operations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cash, protest, currency, demonetisation, black money, ATM, banks, rupee, notes
Photo: Shutterstock

Income Tax department Friday said it has detected over Rs 3,651 crore of undisclosed income while more than Rs 98 crore in new notes has been seized as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post demonetisation.

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, across the country, since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 3,647 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings, till yesterday.

The department has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 522 crore, with cash being Rs 433 crore, during the same period and the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 98 crore.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 22, is more than Rs 3,651 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred over 230 cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and 190 cases to the CBI in order to enable them probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Note ban: I-T dept detects Rs 3,651 crore undisclosed income

Official sources said the taxman has carried out 785 searches, survey, enquiry operations

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations Income Tax department Friday said it has detected over Rs 3,651 crore of undisclosed income while more than Rs 98 crore in new notes has been seized as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post demonetisation.

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, across the country, since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 3,647 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings, till yesterday.

The department has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 522 crore, with cash being Rs 433 crore, during the same period and the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 98 crore.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 22, is more than Rs 3,651 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred over 230 cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and 190 cases to the CBI in order to enable them probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate. image
Business Standard
177 22

Note ban: I-T dept detects Rs 3,651 crore undisclosed income

Official sources said the taxman has carried out 785 searches, survey, enquiry operations

Income Tax department Friday said it has detected over Rs 3,651 crore of undisclosed income while more than Rs 98 crore in new notes has been seized as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post demonetisation.

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 785 searches, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, across the country, since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 3,647 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings, till yesterday.

The department has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 522 crore, with cash being Rs 433 crore, during the same period and the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 98 crore.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 22, is more than Rs 3,651 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred over 230 cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and 190 cases to the CBI in order to enable them probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

image
Business Standard
177 22