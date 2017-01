The annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9% in November compared with 6.6% in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

For the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 4.9%.

Electricity generation, however, grew 10.2% year-on-year in November, faster than a 2.8% rise in the previous month. It may be recalled that demonetisation was introduced during November