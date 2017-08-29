Now, athletes can identify prohibited medicines with NPPA, NADA app

The two regulators signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas said: "This MoU
is of huge importance as our athletes, like general public do not really understand which medicines they can take or cannot take and which medicines contain prohibited substances."
Through NPPA's app
every consumer can know ingredients in a medicine. This will now have an additional feature, which will make it easy for athletes
to keep away from medicines that have prohibited substances, he added.
This app
will bridge the information asymmetry for athletes
and help them to keep away from the prohibited substances, Srinivas said.
Acknowledging the role of NPPA, he said that drug price regulator has played an immense role in making essential medicines available to common man at affordable rates.
NPPA
has also taken extraordinary steps in protecting public interest and ensuring that price control is not limited only to medicines but also extends to medical devices, he added.
Today is the foundation day of the NPPA.
