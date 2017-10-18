Now, EPFO members can link Aadhaar online with UAN

Retirement fund manager has launched an online facility for its subscribers to link their 12-digit unique number with their Universal (portable PF) Account Number (UAN) on eve of Diwali.



Meeting the (KYC) norms by the Employees' Organisation (EPFO) subscribers help them access a host of online services.



"On the eve of Deepawali, the is pleased to introduce a new facility for its esteemed members having UAN and other relevant details to link their respective UAN with online. This, in turn, would facilitate the members, a better and speedy services," the said in statement.The facility has been made available at EPFO's website www.epfindia.gov.in >> Online Services >> e-KYC Portal>> LINK UANUsing the facility, it said, the members can online link their respective UAN withWhile using the facility, the member will have to provide his/her UAN. An OTP will be sent on his/her mobile linked with UAN. After OTP verification, members will have to provide his/her number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked withAfter OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar, then UAN will be linked with After linking, the member may avail online services linked with