Now, Indians don't require visa to visit Qatar

-
ALSO READG-20 summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany's Hamburg No temporary workers: Australia stops visa scheme used most by Indians Australia axes visa used mostly by Indians: Everything you should know Ruias sell Essar's BPO company Aegis to Singapore PE firm for $275-300 mn Obama's books to be published worldwide, from Ireland to India
-
Hassan Al Ibrahim, Acting Chairman of Qatar Tourism Authority said, "With 80 nationalities eligible for a free visa waiver upon arrival, Qatar is now the most open country in the region and we are delighted to invite visitors to discover our renowned hospitality, cultural heritage and natural treasures."
In November 2016, Qatar introduced a free transit visa, which allows passengers of all nationalities transiting in Qatar for a minimum of five hours to stay in Qatar for up to 96 hours (four days). In May 2017, QTA and Qatar Airways launched +Qatar, a package which includes a free night's stay in a five-or four-star hotel in Doha, alongside a complimentary transit visa.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU