Now, one out of 10 bank branches will have Aadhaar enrolment facility

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked private as well as public sector banks to set up enrolment facility in at least one out of 10 branches in the coming weeks, a top official has said.



Suitable changes have been made recently in regulations to facilitate this.



At present, there are 25,000 active enrolment centres across the country but they operate from their own premises. However, none of these centres are being operated from premises."We are asking all - both public and private - to set up enrolment and updation facility inside the branches...At least in one of ten branches by August-end," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of told PTI.There are 120,000 branches in the country and by this move 12,000 enrolment and updation centres will be set up in those branches, he pointed out.He further said that the direction will provide "convenience" to people given that is now mandatory for opening new accounts and for existing accounts as well.Moreover, locating centres within premises will ensure that the enrolment happens in a secure environment."The enrolment will happen in a secure and supervised environment. So there are less chances of complaints of corruption, over-charging or malpractices," Pandey added.As it is, many private sector banks have requested that they be allowed to do enrolments for Aadhaar, Pandey said, adding that the authority will appoint them as 'registrars', if they are already not so.Many banks are already 'registrars' but they do not have enrolment centres inside the premises.The government has recently made quoting of the 12 digit biometric identity number mandatory for opening of accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.Existing account holders have been asked to furnish the number issued by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational.

