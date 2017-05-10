Now, you can get home delivery of train tickets, pay at your doorstep

In a first, IRCTC
has started delivery of rail tickets to passengers' homes, and is allowing them to make payment
through any payment
mode, including cash.
IRCTC
through its website and mobile app has now introduced pay-on-delivery as one of the payment
options for its customers, said a senior IRCTC
official.
The delivery of tickets at the consumer's doorstep and the pay-on-delivery (PoD) option are expected to prod passengers who get their tickets booked by travel agents to increasingly move to the online ticketing medium.
It will also encourage people who book at railway reservation counters to move to online medium as there is a cost and effort to reach the reservation counters.
The customer will have to do a one-time registration for availing PoD
as a payment
option. He or she will have to tender either Aadhaar
or Pan card
to avail this payment
option.
PoD
charges shall be Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000.
In case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will be liable to pay the cancellation and delivery charges.
The service will be available in more than 600 cities/towns covering more than 4000 pin codes and would be initially available for 5 days before the departure date, reports India Today.
