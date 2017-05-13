NPPA finalises format to monitor price of 19 medical devices

Drug price regulator has finalised a new format to collect data to monitor price movement of 19



In a notification, (NPPA) said it has come out with a new format as reaching a consensus on classification may not be possible due to diverse opinions among the industries.



"A new format based on Form-V prescribed under DPCO, 2013 has been prepared...Now each company has to give the information as per all the it is selling in the market with all necessary details," it said.



All medical device associations and manufacturers, importers are hereby requested to submit data as per the prescribed format in respect of all the 19 medical devices, it added.



Press Trust of India