NPPA finalises format to monitor price of 19 medical devices

Currently, the government monitors the price movement of 19 medical devices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Drug price regulator NPPA has finalised a new format to collect data to monitor price movement of 19 medical devices.

In a notification, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said it has come out with a new format as reaching a consensus on classification may not be possible due to diverse opinions among the medical devices industries.



"A new format based on Form-V prescribed under DPCO, 2013 has been prepared...Now each company has to give the information as per all the medical devices it is selling in the market with all necessary details," it said.

All medical device associations and manufacturers, importers are hereby requested to submit data as per the prescribed format in respect of all the 19 medical devices, it added.

Currently, the government monitors the price movement of 19 medical devices which have been notified as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

