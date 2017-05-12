NPPA revises rates of 6 drugs, fixes price of 1 medicine

It has fixed the price of P-PPi-L capsules which are used for treating acidity

Drug price regulator has revised the prices of six essential drugs, including the ones used for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, and fixed the rate of one



It has revised the prices of Dicyclomine injection, Erythromycin Estolate, Chloroquine Phosphate and their various strengths.



Besides, it has fixed the price of P-PPi-L capsules which are used for treating acidity. “The has fixed/revised ceiling prices/retail prices of seven scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under (Price Control) Amendment Order,2016 under DPCO, 2013,” the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said in a notification on Thursday.



As stipulated under the (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013, the fixes ceiling price of essential medicines of Schedule I.



In respect of medicines not under price control, manufacturers are allowed to increase the maximum retail price by 10 per cent annually. The calculation for essential is based on the simple average of all medicines in a particular therapeutic segment with sales of more than 1 per cent.



The government had notified the 2013 with effect from May 15, 2014, replacing the 1995 order that regulated prices of only 74 bulk



Set up in 1997, has been entrusted with the task of fixing and revising prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of and monitoring the prices of controlled and decontrolled



