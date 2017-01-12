TRENDING ON BS
Indian exports to be hit? Prioritising job creation, Trump targets pharmas
Business Standard

NTPC inks pact to take over Chhabra Thermal Power Plant

NTPC inks pact to take over Chhabra Thermal Power Plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run NTPC has signed a non-binding agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for takeover of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant.

"NTPC Ltd has signed a non-binding MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for takeover of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant Stage-I (4x 250 MW) and Stage-II (2x660 MW) of Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam by NTPC Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to takeover four operational units of 250 MW capacity each and two other under-construction units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabara Thermal Power Plant.

In February last year, a proposal to divest equity of four units of thermal power plants in Rajasthan was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Shares of NTPC were trading 2.89 per cent higher at Rs 169.15 apeice on BSE.

