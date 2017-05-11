Odisha Cabinet approves GST Bill; six items exempted from new tax regime

The Cabinet approved the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill. The Bill is slated to be ratified by the state legislative assembly at a two-day special session beginning from on May 18.



After the enactment of Bill, the new tax would be levied on all items except six products. Alcohol and petroleum products have been kept beyomd the purview of the propsed

State government also gave its nod to increase on captive (CPPs) from 30 paisa to 55 paisa per unit. This step will bring in incremental revenue of Rs 875 crore to the state exchequer every year.

Among other proposals in the cabinet agenda, the move to exempt 11 railway projects from stamp duty got approved as well.