Odisha forms special panel to implement IT, ESDM proposals

In order to expedite clearances to willing investors in the IT (information technology), (IT-enabled services) and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sectors, the government has set up a special single-window clearance committee for evaluation and approval of sector-specific proposals.

"It is a step to expedite clearances to sector-specific proposals up to Rs 50 crore as approvals are getting delayed in the general single-window clearance committee. It is constituted as per the provisions of state's ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Policy-2014", said an official in IT department.

The 10-member committee is headed by principal secretary of Electronics and IT department with chief executive officer of Computer Application Centre (OCAC) as the member convenor.

Any proposal above the specified amount will get the clearances from the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority headed by chief secretary, he added. It will facilitate the mushrooming of the MSMEs in the IT, and space, said the official.

The ICT policy aims to achieve a gross ICT turnover (including exports of software and IT Services, ESDM, domestic consumption and training) of Rs 400 crore by 2020.

It also targets achieve direct employment of 60,000 professionals in 800 IT/ITes/ units and create a built-up space of six million square feet and a developed land bank of 2000 acres for IT/ITes/ sectors.

The policy also aims to attract 10 leading IT/ and five leading companies to the state by 2020.

Officials said that it will expedite the development of the electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) planned on 203 acres located in Khurda district as most of the proposals hover around Rs 50 crore.

The cluster, which has got the final approval from the Union government is expected to house over 100 electronics manufacturing units with an employment potential of 10,000-12,000 jobs.