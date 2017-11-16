Odisha Govt performs groundbreaking ceremony for Rs 11,690-cr new projects

The Odisha government on Thursday performed groundbreaking ceremony for 15 new industrial projects. The state had bagged investment intents for these projects at the 'Make in Odisha' conclave, a showpiece investment summit in December last year.

Chief minister performed the ceremony for the new projects that coincided with the 75th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) and the announcement of the second edition of the The second such investment conclave is scheduled for November 11-15 next year.

The decision to stage the second 'Make in Odisha' conclave, now tipped to be a biennial affair, stems from the success the state tasted at its inaugural edition. Odisha drew investment intents valued at Rs 2.03 lakh crore at the inaugural summit.

These 15 projects will see an investment of 11,690 crore and generate 8,187 employment opportunities. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL), Shree Cement Ltd, Emami Cement, JSW Cement, Ramco Cements Ltd, KTL Logistics & Services Ltd, Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd, Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Falcon Marine Exports Ltd and Shanti Solar Pvt. Ltd.

"To achieve the 'Vision 2025' of attracting Rs 2.5 lakh crore of new investments and generating three million jobs for our citizens in the focus sectors of the state government, all department should work together towards timely grounding of the projects", Patnaik said.

Topping the list of investors is PPL which has committed an investment of Rs 9459.17 crore, promising employment for 2667 people. Between them, investors in cement sector have proposed investments of over Rs 1500 crore.

The state government also unveiled a first-of-its-kind single window portal for industries, GO SWIFT (Government of Odisha Single Window Investor Facilitation and Tracking), heralding another significant step towards facilitating ease of doing business in the state. With the launch of this portal, the approval process for 32 services from 15 state government departments has been made end-to-end online, including online approvals, e-payments, application tracking and downloading of certificates for all linked G2B services.