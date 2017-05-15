Odisha's CID issues alert on Ransomware attack

Advises to keep anti-Ransomware, anti-virus up-to-date, maintain real-time protection in active mode

In a step aimed at protecting computers from attack by the malicious WannaCry Ransomware, the criminal investigation department (CID) of police issued an advisory on Monday on the issue.



In its note, the has urged users to keep anti-Ransomware and anti- software up-to-date to protect against the threat and always keep real-time protection and auto update features in active mode.



Urging users to keep their systems updated, the has asked them to upgrade their systems to the latest Windows version (Windows 10). For those using Windows XP, Vista, or 2008, the advisory recommends application of the emergency patch released by



It also stresses on enabling firewall and modifications of firewall configurations to block access to server message block (SMB) ports over the network or the internet.



Ransomware – a malicious piece of software that locks files on a computer and demands payments to unlock them – is a that has infected several machines, impacting about 200,000 victims in 150 countries.



The of the state police has also advised disabling SMB and back up data regularly.



“In order to keep your important files and documents protected at all times, maintain a good backup routine that copies your data to an external storage device that is not always connected to your PC. This will protect your data”, read the advisory.



For e-mail security, the investigating agency has asked to double check before downloading any document as attachment in e-mail. “Don't click on links inside those documents without verifying the source”, it added.



“ Crime Branch of Police issues Advisory on #ransomware attack #WannaCry. #WannaCry Advisory can be accessed at http://odishapolicecidcb.gov.in”, tweeted B K Sharma, special director general of police, (crime),





Nirmalya Behera