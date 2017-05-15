Odisha's CID issues alert on Ransomware attack

-
In a step aimed at protecting computers from attack by the malicious WannaCry Ransomware, the criminal investigation department (CID) of Odisha police issued an advisory on Monday on the issue.
In its note, the CID has urged users to keep anti-Ransomware and anti-virus software up-to-date to protect against the threat and always keep real-time protection and auto update features in active mode.
Urging users to keep their systems updated, the CID has asked them to upgrade their systems to the latest Windows version (Windows 10). For those using Windows XP, Vista, Server 2003 or 2008, the advisory recommends application of the emergency patch released by Microsoft.
It also stresses on enabling firewall and modifications of firewall configurations to block access to server message block (SMB) ports over the network or the internet.
Ransomware – a malicious piece of software that locks files on a computer and demands payments to unlock them – is a virus that has infected several machines, impacting about 200,000 victims in 150 countries.
The CID of the state police has also advised disabling SMB and back up data regularly.
“In order to keep your important files and documents protected at all times, maintain a good backup routine that copies your data to an external storage device that is not always connected to your PC. This will protect your data”, read the advisory.
For e-mail security, the investigating agency has asked to double check before downloading any document as attachment in e-mail. “Don't click on links inside those documents without verifying the source”, it added.
“CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police issues Advisory on #ransomware attack #WannaCry. #WannaCry Advisory can be accessed at http://odishapolicecidcb.gov.in”, tweeted B K Sharma, special director general of police, CID (crime), Odisha.
