Odisha's export turnover may touch Rs 1 trillion before 2025: Minister

Odisha may touch an export turnover of Rs 1 trillion before 2025, minister for MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) and women & child development said. “The state is going to have a new export strategy soon which is being prepared in consultation with FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisation), Government of India. With opening and shifting of all export-related organisations under a single roof, exporters will be able to get services at a common point, which in turn, will help to further the growth of exports’, he said after the inauguration of the Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing (EPM), Odisha and FIEO have started functioning at the immediately. Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) and the office of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) which have already been allotted space by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at will start their functioning very soon. Speaking on the occasion, L N Gupta, additional chief secretary, MSME said, “Due to the highest growth rate of 114 per cent amongst all the states achieved by Odisha during 2016-17, the Government of India has recognised the state as ‘Champion State’. A trend of increase in Odisha export continues, which is reflected in the export turnover of nearly Rs 260 billion by November 2017.

“To further boost the export turnover from Odisha, he added that a new export strategy will be in place shortly, which will focus on improvement in standards of quality and products, value addition in traditional exportable products, products and market diversification, downstream and ancillarisation of industries, unleashing the potential of e-commerce and development of eco-tourism in the state”, he added.

Gupta opined that in order to improve the quality of products and services, should register themselves under the Zero Defect - Zero Effect programme offered by the Quality Council of India.

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI (Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said, “The opening of is a landmark decision of the Odisha government by which needs to exporters can be catered to in a holistic manner. There is a vast potential of IT and ITes services exports from Odisha. Last year, from Odisha were of the order of Rs 35 billion, which are likely to increase this year”.

He added that exports of IT & ITES from the state by October 2017 have been of the order of Rs 260 billion.