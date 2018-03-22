Odisha's GSDP growth pegged at 7.14% for FY18, higher than national average

Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to grow at the rate of 7.14 per cent in 2017-18, higher than the national average of 6.5 per cent, says the state's The survey goes on to point that the state economy in 2016-17 expanded by a striking 10.39 per cent as per the first revised estimates. Odisha has shed the tag of a laggard state and is exhibiting strong catch up growth, helping in the transformation of the economy. Between 2011 and 2017, while the state economy expanded by 53 per cent, its real per capita income increased by 42 per cent to an estimated level of Rs 92,727 in 2017-18. The survey attributed the growth trajectory of the state over the last five years to several development initiatives and prudent macro management of the economy. A structural shift is visible but it is largely on account of a shrinking share of industrial sector in the state. At present, services account for 45 per cent of the GSDP, industry 35 per cent and agriculture sector about 20 per cent”, the survey added. Apart from the shrinking share of industries to state GSDP, the survey listed agriculture's imposing share of 62 per cent to the total unorganised workforce as an area of concern. The survey noted that the share of industry to the state has declined from 43.6 per cent in 2011-12 to 34.8 per cent in 2017-18 even as the mineral rich state has huge potential for industrialization. During 2017-18, mining, manufacturing and construction sectors are estimated to record moderate growth of 4.6 per cent. On the contrary, sub-sectors like electricity, water supply and other utility services are expected to grow higher at the rate of 9.6 per cent.

Over the past five years, Odisha's industry sector has logged CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 5.72 per cent per annum.