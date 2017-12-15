Odisha's revenue grows 23% to Rs 22,195 cr in Apr-Nov 2017

Odisha's total revenue collection during April-November surged 23 per cent to Rs 22,195 crore. The collection at the end of November last year was Rs 18,027 crore. Odisha's total revenue collection during April-November surged 23 per cent to Rs 22,195 crore. The collection at the end of November last year was Rs 18,027 crore.

The state's own tax revenue expanded by 30 per cent with a collection of Rs 17,726 crore whereas the non-tax revenue recorded marginal growth of two per cent at Rs 4,469 crore.

Fiscal performance of the state showed a marked improvement till November end both on the counts of revenue growth and utilisation of budgetary allocations. The state government's budget utilisation increased by 16 per cent by the end of November. Total till November rose to Rs 28,384 crore from Rs 24,366 crore.

in agriculture & allied sectors stood at Rs 6,619 crore. The spending mainly covered the programmes executed by the departments of agriculture & farmers' welfare, water resources, development and cooperation.

Budget utilisation in the social sector increased by 26 per cent at Rs 13,451 crore till the end of November. In infrastructure building too, the of Budget allocations rose by seven per cent to Rs 6,579 crore.

R Balakrishnan, development commissioner with the has suggested the creation of a common database for covering beneficiaries covered under various programmes. Such a database would help in tracking real-time delivery of services and measuring the scale of inclusion, he felt.