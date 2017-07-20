Odisha sets target of Rs 1 lakh crore export turnover by 2025

-
Odisha has set a target of achieving an export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, MSME Secretary L N Gupta said on Thursday.
Addressing a seminar on export finance here, Gupta said a draft Odisha Export Policy, 2017 has been prepared laying emphasis on promotion of exports both from the traditional and non-traditional sectors.
The Export Policy will be in alignment with the Foreign Trade Policy of India (2015-2020), he added.
He stated that the export turnover of the state, which was merely Rs 563 crore in 2001-02, went up to Rs 19,082 crore in 2015-16.
Further, it has risen to Rs 40,872 crore during 2016-17 registering an increase of 114 per cent over the turnover of 2015-16, said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary.
He hoped that with the operationalisation of Inland Container Depots (ICD) at Jharsuguda and Balasore and testing laboratories and export inspection agency of Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA), which is nearing completion, the export turnover from the state will get a further boost.
