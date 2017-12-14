Odisha SLFC facilitated Rs 1.8 lakh cr projects

Odisha's (SLFC), a special cell formed to assist companies for actualising their investments in the state, has facilitated over 100 projects worth Rs 1,80,000 crore in the last two years.

"The state level single window clearance authority and have emerged as strong and effective institutional set ups that have facilitated the ease of doing business for enterprises. The state has been a pioneer in the single window institutional mechanism and in 2015, we went a step further by establishing the state level facilitation cell", said Odisha chief secretary at the inauguration of CII-Enterprise Odisha 2017.

He stated that during 2017 it took less than 21 days on the average for approval of project proposals by the state level single window clearance authority.

Similarly in the last two years, the facilitation cell has facilitated over 100 projects with a total investment of Rs 1,80,000 crore. It has also resolved over 200 grievances raised by industries, he added.

It may be noted that to strengthen the investor facilitation, the state government has constituted dedicated Investor facilitation cells at the state and district levels. The facilitation cell at the state level functions from Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol) where members from other departments concerning various approvals and clearances have been deployed on full time basis with appropriate delegation of powers. Similar facilitation cells have been set up at the district level also.

The key objective of the facilitation cells is to guide the investors, assess the project proposals and follow up for timely approvals for establishment and operation of the units.