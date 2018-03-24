Odisha steals march over other states in cost of doing business: ADB study

'Ease of doing business' might be the buzzword for attracting investors as states scramble to improve their rankings. But, is quietly stealing the show with its competitive advantage in the cost of doing business. A study by the (ADB) has rated as the most cost competitive state when judged by the criteria of cost of setting up and running a business. The report has dwelt on key parameters – wage rate of skilled labour, industrial power tariff and land costs. In all the selected parameters, wins it hands down on cost when compared with states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and The findings of the study establish that has the lowest wage rate of skilled labour among the surveyed industrialised states. “A low wage rate is a positive factor for the setting up of businesses from the perspective of industry since it drastically reduces the operating expenditure of any business”, the study says. The wage rate of skilled labour in is Rs 6,240 per month and next to it is (Rs 8,739) and (Rs 8,888). with a wage rate of Rs 9,818, has the highest cost of labour. The other two industrially leading states- (Rs 9,414) and (Rs 9,115) also have wage rates significantly higher than Power surplus also boasts of the lowest industrial power tariff amongst the six chosen states. At Rs 4.20 per unit, Odisha’s tariff has wide differential with (Rs 7.20) and (Rs 6.60). Low power tariff leads to lower operating expenditure, making more competitive.

Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary (industries) with the government said, "Odisha’s low cost of doing business is one of the key strategic advantages which attract manufacturing companies to the state. Industrial power tariff, labour wages, cost of living and land rates are highly competitive in vis-à-vis other states. With a stable, proactive and industry-friendly government machinery, makes a compelling value proposition for the investors. We have received encouraging response from both domestic and foreign investors.”

Cost of procuring land is another key area where trumps and Land cost in key industrial locations in is in the range of Rs three-six million per acre. Compared with this, Gujarat’s land rates at its industrial locations of Vadodara, Surat and Bharoch is more than double in the band of Rs eight to 10 million per acre. In Maharashtra, the cost is even higher as land rates hover between Rs eight and Rs 16 million an acre.

Using Odisha’s cost in labour, tariff and power, the study goes on to say that an industry in casting and forging hoping to generate $1 billion in revenue, can save Rs 26.2 million in power costs if it chooses over The savings for the industry are twice at Rs 52.2 million if is preferred over For an apparel maker who opts for Odisha, the savings in power costs could range from Rs 3.5 million to Rs 10.6 million over other states.

A report by industry body Assocham says at the end of March 31, 2017, has attracted live investments worth Rs 13.2 trillion, the third highest in the country with a share of 7.2 per cent. The state has the fastest implementation rate of projects as projects valued at Rs 6.4 trillion are in various stages of implementation.