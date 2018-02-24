Odisha stresses on integrating MSME sector with global value chains

-
ALSO READOdisha sheds 'MoU model' tag, rides on reforms to tap emerging sectors Odisha MSME dept urges Nalco to take up vendor development programmes BS Odisha Round Table: Naveen firm on tribunal to resolve Mahanadi issue Odisha govt identifies 1415 acres of suitable land for 400 Mw solar park After GST, Odisha not keen on fresh fiscal incentives to industries
-
Odisha has stressed on the integration of the MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) sector with global value chains, saying this could be achieved through a focus on product and process innovation. “For that to happen, steady supply of skilled human capital needs to be ensured to drive the experiments with new ideas. Besides, to make the integration effective, availability of world-class infrastructure backed by the state of the art logistic services is necessary”, L N Gupta, additional chief secretary (MSME), Odisha government said at the recent Global Economic Summit in Mumbai. He said the Odisha government has set up the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) with an aim to train 1.1 million youths by 2019-20 and 0.85 million youths have already been skilled.
Odisha has been promoting the brand “Skilled in Odisha” globally with an objective to provide outstanding skilled workforce comparable to the best in the world.“Promotions of start-ups, innovation and entrepreneurship remain a top priority of Odisha, for which the state government has also started Start-up Odisha Initiative with the launch of Start-up Odisha Policy last year with a mission to support 1000 startups and vision of emerging amongst top three start-up hubs in the country." "In last 10 months, 175 start-ups are registered under the initiative." "Besides, five registered and 20 other incubators are working under the initiative. We have also launched a massive program of Entrepreneurship development both online and offline," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU