Odisha stresses on integrating MSME sector with global value chains

Odisha has stressed on the integration of the MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) sector with global value chains, saying this could be achieved through a focus on product and process innovation. “For that to happen, steady supply of skilled human capital needs to be ensured to drive the experiments with new ideas. Besides, to make the integration effective, availability of world-class infrastructure backed by the state of the art logistic services is necessary”, L N Gupta, additional chief secretary (MSME), said at the recent Global Economic Summit in Mumbai. He said the has set up the (OSDA) with an aim to train 1.1 million youths by 2019-20 and 0.85 million youths have already been skilled.

Odisha has been promoting the brand “Skilled in Odisha” globally with an objective to provide outstanding skilled workforce comparable to the best in the world.