Odisha to have 900 GST Suvidha Kendras

Odisha would have 900 spread across all its districts over the next three to six month.

Venvik Tech Solutions, which is setting up 25,000 such centres throughout the country, has partnered with Odisha-based to establish the centres in the state.

"We would be developing around 900 across Odisha which will serve as a one-stop destination for all GST solutions. These Kendras will aim to ease the compliance burden of small business class people who can migrate to GST at a reasonable fee. These Kendras will reduce the burden of filing GST of the prospective clients and pave the way for making India's biggest tax reform a success", said E Sreedhar, chief executive officer of Venvik Solutions.

The maiden GST Suvidha Kendra here was inaugurated by Jual Oram, Union minister for tribal affairs. The minister said, the Kendras would prove a boon to the common man where they can avail their services at a very nominal cost.

The are envisaged as one-stop destination for all GST solutions, offering services like New GST number registration, migration, uploading the invoices to file GST returns, uploading the invoices to file GST (GSTR) & many other related services.

Venvik Suvidha Kendra will offer 360 degree GST solutions to the customers by providing not only an online portal, but also an array of support services which include GST number registration, digital signature, 24x7 voice & online support-cum-single window account management system to view GST account on phone, laptop, tablet and other touch points.

The Suvidha Kendra charges Rs 750 as one time registration fees and Rs 300 per month for the users.