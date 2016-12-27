Odisha to set up rooftop solar panels in 15 towns

In its bid to harness the green potential, plans to set up solar panels on rooftops of government buildings in 15 key towns.

“ is betting big on non-conventional sources of energy. The state government has approved a proposal for taking up installations on the government buildings in 15 key towns," said an official.

The towns identified are Rourkela, Burla, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Balasore , Bhadrak, Baripada, Berhampur, Chakradharpur, Koraput, Sunabeda, Nabarangpur, Khurda and Puri.

The Green Development Company Ltd (Gedcol), the nodal agency for implementation of renewable projects, will implement 10 megawatts (Mw) projects at a cost of around Rs 80 crore by 2017-18, added the official.

Recently, the government has signed implementation agreement with Azure Power Mercury Pvt Ltd for developing the country’s first grid-connected Mw scale project on the net metering basis. It will be a four Mw project to be set up on about 190 government buildings in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The green project will attract around Rs 35 crore private investment and will be implemented by availing central financial assistance through Ministry of New and Renewable (MNRE).

receives an average solar radiation of 5.5kWh/sqm area with an average capacity utilisation factor ranging from 15 to 17 per cent across the districts, and around 300 clear sunny days every year.

The state government targets to generate 70 Mw exclusively from solar projects by 2022.

The state government, in its newly approved Renewable Policy-2016, plans to add 2200 Mw capacity of solar by 2022.

This year, the state power regulator- Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has allowed Rs 30 crore in the annual revenue requirement (ARR) of bulk power purchaser Gridco for 2016-17 exclusively towards the purchase of additional quantum of renewable energy.