Budget 2018: How rising oil prices impact govt and aviation industry

There have been concerns over rising crude oil prices putting pressure on the Budget, but more worrying could be an impact on industry, especially aviation, since its cost of operations is steadily going up. The benchmark Indian crude oil basket crossed $66 a barrel last week.

Aviation turbine fuel is at a three-year high of Rs 57,349 a kilolitre, while the diesel price is at an all-time high of Rs 60.12 a litre (both for Delhi). With little fiscal room available for the government to manoeuvre on duties, the days of high-fuel cost are threatening to be back again. For ...