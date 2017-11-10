Oil prices to remain at $57-65 a barrel for some time: HPCL CMD M K Surana

State-run Hindustan Corporation (HPCL) is approaching a new era in its history with the and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) set to grab a majority stake in the company. In this backdrop, Chairman and Managing Director M K SURANA talks to Shine Jacob and Jyoti Mukul about the current global pricing scenario, the scope of a Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) acquisition after the deal, and the company's expansion plans.

1. What is your reading of the rising prices?

If you see the past seven to ten days, it has moved drastically. Just now, it is around $63 a barrel. In the past two weeks, it has moved substantially higher from $57 a barrel to $65 and then again to $63. There are some triggers like tensions in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the financial crisis in Venezuela, the perception of people about inflationary pressure in the US, and the pending Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in November. In addition to this, there is the level of compliance, which has been reasonably good, with the announced cut.

Based on that, I feel that it is still not an indication of any structural change, it is more a reaction towards the geopolitical situation. My feeling is that going forward, it should remain in the region of $57-65 a barrel. If it crosses $65 conclusively, then we need to see whether there is a structural change happening or not.

2. After ONGC's purchase of the government stake in HPCL, there are talks about the consolidation of with In that case, what will be the advantages for you as a company?

sells more than what it produces. Right now, our refineries are producing around 29 million tonnes (MT) and last year we sold 35 MT. The demand is growing further and I am already short of refining capacity. Also, is producing but not into marketing. First, we have to bridge the gap between production and marketing. The second part is that each refinery has certain secondary processing facilities. On the procurement front also, it will be an advantage as we will have a large basket. While we are currently not into petrochemicals, we have recently set up a new department for the segment. If Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited is also a part of that, it will bring the petrochemicals portfolio with it. With that, along with the Rajasthan refinery and the planned Kakinada complex, we will have a presence in the North and the South in petrochemicals.

Since we are short on refining capacities, we take from external refineries, barter from other marketing companies, and even buy from and Reliance. Further, we even import sometimes.

3. There were reports that there can be a swap of shares. How realistic is that?

We have not considered the modalities yet. Logically, it makes sense that if an ONGC- integration happens, then gets consolidated with However, we have not taken any proposal to our boards or started any discussion on that.

4. It has been one year since marketing companies took up digitalisation at a faster pace after demonetisation. What has been the progress so far?

It has been almost one year now if you see the journey. It started with providing point of sale (PoS) machines at outlets, providing alternate means in terms of wallets, and applications like UPI Bhim. Currently, 96 per cent of our outlets have at least one form of cashless payments in place. As far as incentives are concerned, we have been giving 0.75 per cent discount on digital payments. We had also been absorbing merchant discount rate charges for card payments. Our digital payments, which stood at 9.5 per cent before demonetisation and around 23 per cent at its peak, are currently at 18 per cent.

If you look at numbers, as far as merchant discount rate and incentives are concerned, we have spent Rs 131 crore in the past six months alone. Moreover, 18 per cent of our daily business of Rs 2,000 crore comes to the tune of Rs 360 crore.

The interesting fact is that people who migrated to digital continued to use it. That was the good part of it. Still, there needs to be a change in the way people think in rural areas. In rural India, sometimes, connectivity issues are there. For small denomination transactions, people still prefer cash. We had conducted various workshops to motivate people and we are quite hopeful of increasing this number further. This is the dealer part of it. As far as our vendors, workers, and customers are concerned, we are dealing with 100 per cent e-payment.

5. How do you see the retail market panning out in the next few years with the entry of foreign players like Rosneft and BP?

Already, players like Reliance Industries and Essar are there and some more have received licences to set up their stations. Percentage wise, whoever comes will take a share of the public sector undertakings only. Right now, private players have a market share of only six per cent. Their share has not grown at the same pace during the second quarter of this financial year as it did in the first quarter. We have to see how the pie is growing. Of course, some of the share will go to them.

But you have to see that our pie is also growing. In the first six months, we have seen a growth of eight per cent in petrol, 3.8 per cent in diesel, and about 10.6 per cent in liquefied gas (LPG) compared to last year. This is above or at par with the industry average, which is 7.9 per cent, 3.8 per cent, and 10.1 per cent, respectively, and above private sector growth. All products, in which deals, put together, PSUs grew by 2.8 per cent, the industry, including private players, by 3.7 per cent, and by 4.1 per cent. We will ensure that our market share continues to grow.

5. With US coming to India after 42 years, how are you looking at your sourcing strategy?

We have already placed orders for 1 million barrels of US Mars, which will be coming soon. There is a software that evaluates various crudes and gives a combination of the best values. Now, the additional type of gives more options to us. We have something called term contract and spot contract. In that, depending on the prices of various crudes and the product value, it is decided which is better for us. Different crudes have different characters. Currently, in relative terms, we majorly use Iraqi, Saudi Arabian and even UAE of the high-sulphur type. On the low-sulphur side, we use Nigerian We have 100 varieties of in our basket which we can procure.

6. What are your refinery expansion plans? Do you think there is a need for expansion?

I think so because the demand for overall products is set to grow at around 4-5 per cent. That would mean that considering the population that we have, demand will increase because of the availability of money in the hands of people, greater tendency of people to use vehicles than what it used to be, the shift of people towards more urban areas and the mobility of the middle class. The second factor is the shift from service sector to manufacturing sector in GDP and new concepts like Make in India. The net factor is more efficiency in the system and in the vehicles, among other things. Accounting all the expected negative aspects also, the market will grow. To meet that requirement, we need refineries. In addition to this, why should we restrict our consumption to only in India. We must have more world-class refineries and export also. India has the potential to develop as a refining country. In terms of petrochemicals, demand is growing and our per capita consumption is very low. There is a potential to increase that and that needs facilities. Therefore, all refineries that are coming up have petrochemical projects added to them.

Coming to our own plans, we are expanding the Vizag refinery from 8.3 MT to 15 MT, expanding the Mumbai refinery from 7.5 MT to 9.5 MT, setting up a new 9-MT refinery (Euro VI with an integrated petrochemical complex) in Barmer. The Mumbai and Vizag refineries are coming up with a bottom upgradation project and they will be complying with Euro VI requirement. For Barmer, government approval is already in place and a land deal has been signed. Boundary wall constructions have already started. The configuration part is over and we have started RFPs for process licences. In Barmer, we are planning an investment of Rs 43,129 crore, which we are planning to complete in 2022. As far as the Vizag refinery is concerned, we will be investing Rs 20,000 crore. The two phases of the Mumbai refinery will come to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore. We will invest another Rs 35,000 crore in marketing infrastructure. In total, we are planning about Rs 60,000 crore worth of investments.