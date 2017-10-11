OMCs take firm stand against dealers strike on Oct 13

While at one end, oil across the country are gearing up to against the amendments in marketing discipline guidelines, the Maharashtra government has cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol as well as diesel, a week after the Centre took the plunge.

Petrol in the state will be cheaper by Rs 2 and diesel by Re 1 per litre from Tuesday midnight. The move follows Central government which cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 last week.

(OMCs) on the other hand have taken a firm stand against the planned by on October 13, stating it totally unreasonable. are protesting the marketing discipline guidelines amended by the that have made penal action stringent for offences involving short delivery of products, operating automated retail units on manual mode and improper maintenance of toilets.

"There needs to be a reason for their (dealers) demand. We are not going to negotiate on the guidelines given out on October 2," said Balwinder Singh Canth, director (marketing) at told reporters at a conference held here today. He was speaking to the press in view of the All India called by the Petroleum Federation later this week.

In the guidelines, have also been directed to pay minimum wages as notified by the and salaries and wages have to be paid through e-payment only.

However, the changes, have not gone down well with the dealer's community which is still not too happy for switching over to a daily fuel pricing system from fortnight previously.

"Our guidelines are in the interest of the consumer and we will not put public into inconvenience during this festive season," informed Canth, who clarified that about 1,000 Company-Owned-Company-Operated (COCO) outlets of all put together will have products available in order to ensure that there is no shortage of supply in coming week.

Meanwhile, have also demanded a GST on petrol and diesel, which clarified that the final decision would be with the GST Council.

Regarding concerns expressed by towards the home delivery of fuel to consumers, said that in the consumer's interest, it would be undertaken only after approval from Petroleum Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is received and safety precautions are put in place.

OMC officials also informed that not all are keen on a and that some have already, via social media have informed their non-participation.

Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and are the three in the country which have a network of nearly 55,000 across India.