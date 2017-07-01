On eve of GST rollout, retailers brace for diehards

On Friday night, Big Bazaar will remain open for a midnight shopping bonanza

Diehard shoppers would be camping out till late on Friday night, and some even after, as many retailers plan to remain open amid a magnificent rollout. is



Major retailers said they have been running sales for the last few days and on Friday night shops would remain open for at least two hours more.



"We will be open till 10 on Friday night. The sales have been normal for us but we are hoping people would venture out on Friday night," said Kavindra Mishra, managing director, India.



On Friday night, Big Bazaar will remain open for a midnight shopping bonanza the company is calling ' Muhurat Shopping'. Running 12 am to 2 am, this sale would see a host of offers on various items.



The company said it will pass on the entire benefit of to its customers, with price drops ranging from 2 to 22 per cent across products and categories, and bonus and cashbacks lined up for customers, under ' Muhurat Shopping'.



Online marketplaces, such as and Amazon, are also running pre- schemes till Friday night. In the last one month, malls and high-street retail outlets have had pre- sales. Many end-of-season sales were hosted even earlier than usual to dispose inventory and make shelf space for fresh stock after the roll-out.



According to major malls, while most establishments would close at around 11 pm on Friday night — normal closing time — some would remain open even after. "DLF Malls will be closed in line with regular timings between 10 pm and 11 pm on Friday night. It's Big Bazaar in DLF Mall of India, Noida, which will be operational from 12 am to 2 am," Pushpa Bector, executive vice-president and head, DLF Premium Malls.



