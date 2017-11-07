One year of demonetisation: Note ban helped expedite gold reforms

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes a year ago provided a big trigger for expediting reforms in trade. And, while the measures that have come about in the past year have helped make the jewellery business more transparent, there are said to be more steps in the pipeline.





Soon after the announcement that legal tender of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was being revoked, many people who apparently held unaccounted wealth were seen rushing to jewellery stores and buying at huge premiums. People were reported to have paid a premium of as much as 40 per cent. On the night of November 8, several jewellers kept their stores open until late night; they were legally allowed to accept the demonetised till 12 midnight.

Such business through old notes that were now illegal went on for several days. The income-tax department even raided jewellers across country on November 10 and checked CCTV footages at stores verify how trading had been done in old notes. There also were reports that some jewellers continued with illegal trade even after this crackdown – they would send their personnel to customers' homes with note-counting machines to collect Even some chartered accountants were reported to have aided the exchange of old notes.





However, on the positive side, the government used this opportunity to expedite reforms in the market, seen as a major channel for money laundering and storing Shaktikanta Das, then Union economic affairs secretary and at the helm of the demonitisation exercise, announced: "Demonetisation focused on unaccounted money held in cash or channelled into real estate, gold, etc, or used for terror funding. The objective was to eliminate all these. Other actions that followed the note-ban move are logical follow-up steps."

A few major announcements that came after for jewellery trade were aimed at bringing jewellery trade on books. Along with that, several measures were taken to address the abuse of round-tripping or inflating jewellery exports. The foremost among them was a push to digital transaction. The implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, bringing jewellery under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and notifying compulsory hallmarking of jewellery were some of the other key measures.

Das had said: “Multi-pronged action on various fronts, including follow-up on trails of huge cash deposits are logical follow-up measures. Formalisation of the economy and digitisation are parts of this process.”





The PMLA provision has, however, been withdrawn for now, given a lack of clarity on the threshold amount above which sellers have to collect know-your customer (KYC) details from buyers. Hallmarking will be implemented after the rules are announced. According to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ramvilas Paswan, "the plan is to make hallmarking mandatory by January 2018".

These measures have, meanwhile, not hampered demand. In the past 12 months since the demonitisation announcement, imports have stood at 784 tonnes. If we also include duty-free import from South Korea under a free trade agreement (FTA), the total import comes to 816 tonnes, compared with 590 tonnes imported in the 12 months from November 2015 to October 2016.

Smuggling, however, does not seem to have reduced much; a customs duty of 10 per cent still makes it lucrative and cash deals are still taking place at the retail level. Wholesale trade, known as Business to Business (B2B), on the other hand, has seen a significant migration to formal business.





According to Surendra Mehta, national secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, "Demonatisation has helped cash float reduction in the bullion, virtually ending the B2B transaction in cash. However, a similar percentage of reduction is not seen in B2C (jeweller to consumers) transactions."

Online or digital mode of payments, in the meantime, has seen a significant improvement. Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Gitanjali Export Corporation, said: “Given that Gitanjali’s average ticket size is less than Rs 1 lakh, the credit/debit card payments were higher than typical jewellers earlier, too. They stood at 25 per cent of total. But they now account for over 40%.”

But the problem with the purchase of jewellery or coins is because of low margins. Jewellers are not able to absorb the two per cent bank charges. Agarwal said: “Ficci and other associations are making a representation that banks transfers should cost a flat fee of Rs 100 (or a maximum of Rs 500), at least on debit card payment, as banks’ efforts and processing cost would be the same for a Rs 500 transaction or a Rs 1 lakh one.”

As of date, reforms continue to roll out, with the NITI Aayog setting up a panel which will give its report on policy reforms by the end of this month. The World Council has already proposed a road map for a spot exchange and another set of reforms, including making the import of gold, unrefined and domestic business more transparent, is in the pipeline, according to knowledgeable sources.