Onion Crisis: Lot of solutions in hands; but implementation is critical

On Wednesday food minister Ramvilas Paswan expressed helplessness in controlling as there is a demand and supply mismatch. This helplessness has given voice to an issue which has grappled successive governments both at the Centre and states.

Numerous suggestions and reports have been made on how to tackle the recurring crisis and equal have been the times when such reports have been ignored and just forgotten when prices stabilize.

The current will be short-lived and has been perpetuated by an almost 30 per cent drop in kharif onion acreage in Maharashtra and Karnataka, two major onion-growing states. In Karnataka, 2017-18 kharif onion acreage is around 21 per cent less than last year, while in Maharashtra, the area is around 32 per cent less.

Onion is cultivated usually thrice in a year.

The biggest is rabi crop, which is sown in December and January and harvested around April-May.

This is biggest onion crop in India and contributes over 60 per cent of the total output. As it is storable it sustains the country’s onion demand till the kharif harvest comes around October-November.

In 2014-15, India produced 18.9 million tonnes of onions, which rose to 20.9 million tonnes in 2015-16 and further increased to 21.7 million tonnes in 2016-17.

The price this time around started firming up in these months as the kharif harvest got delayed due to low acreage and hence it is being speculated that it could stay at an elevated level for few more days unless fresh crop starts coming in the next few weeks from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as there is simply no supplies. The late kharif onion crop is sown around August and September and harvested around January and February.

The Centre decided to import and has already placed an order for 2,000 tonnes. But, as officials said, imported come in cold containers and it takes almost a month for them to be brought to moderate temperatures or else the consignment can get damaged.

The government also imposed hefty Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $850 per tonne (around Rs 54 per kilogram) on November 23 to cool prices. This brought down the imports and from a daily import of around 3,000-4,000 tonnes, since November 23, the imports have trickled down to less than 150 tonnes per day and is projected to go down further in the coming days.

But as noted agriculture economist and Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture in the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) noted in his latest article, the government policies have been ad-hoc and puzzling as always.

He advocates promoting modern cold storages facilities in states like Madhya Pradesh, which has emerged as a big onion producing state after Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He also advocated trade policy for price stabilization and thirdly encourages the setting up of onion dehydrating units and promote demand for dehydrated amongst large consumers (restaurants, fast food chains, army, hospitals, etc).

“Gujarat has already emerged as the main centre for dehydration units with 85 out of 100 units located there, while Maharashtra has just five units,” Gulati wrote. Maharashtra is India’s biggest onion producing state.

Moreover, both Centre and state governments budgetary support for setting up processing units is abysmally low, which doesn’t serve any purpose, Gulati said.

NITI Aayog member and eminent economist Ramesh Chand, in a blog published in 2015 had suggested promoting onion cultivation in states like Uttar Pradesh and popularizing onion production in the kharif season as well.

"It is ironical that sharp price spikes are experienced almost every third year despite impressive growth in onion production in the country, which has risen to above 19 million tonnes in recent years," Chand said in his blog.

He found that the primary trigger for an abnormal hike in prices is production shock generally caused by weather-related events, while studies show that this situation is aggravated further through exploitation by a section of traders and middlemen through stocking and market manipulations.

When it comes to and the crisis that it faces, the government is not short of well-intended suggestions, advice and reasons. It is time it starts acting on some of them.