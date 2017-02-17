Onion production might fall by 5.8% in 2016-17 crop year: Government

The Centre's first advanced estimate of production for 2016-17 crop year that will end in June showed that output might fall by 5.8 per cent during the year at 19.7 million tonnes, while production of and could rise marginally.

production in 2016-17 could fall to around 19.71 million tonnes as against 20.93 million tonnes last year.

The output is expected to be down due to a fall in acreage to 1.18 million hectare in 2016-17 from 1.32 million hectare in the last year.

Overall, fruit and vegetable production in 2016-17 is expected to be a record 287.32 million tonnes, as against 286.18 million tonnes, making it the fifth consecutive year when overall production will exceed production of 271.98 million tonnes

Among other key vegetables, production of is estimated to be higher at 43.88 million tonnes this year as against 43.41 million tonnes last year.

Tomato production pegged at 18.91 million tonnes as against 18.73 million tonnes in the said period.

Total vegetable production is estimated to be marginally lower at 168.59 million tonnes in 2016-17 as against 169.04 million tonnes last year.

Among fruits, output is estimated to be 19.21 million tonnes in 2016-17 from 18.64 million tonnes last year.

Banana production is estimated to be higher at 30.43 million tonnes this year as against 29.13 million tonnes last year.

Total fruits output is expected to be higher at 91.72 million tonnes this year as against 90.18 million tonnes last year.

