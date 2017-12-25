Only 1.7% Indians paid income tax in AY 2015-16: Official data

Just over 2 crore Indians, or 1.7 per cent of the total population, paid in the assessment year (AY) 2015-16, according to data released by the I-T department.



The number of income- return filers increased to 4.07 crore in assessment year 2015-16 (FY 2014-2015) from 3.65 crore in the previous year but only 2.06 crore actually paid as the others claimed below taxable limits.



In the previous AY 2014-15, 1.91 crore, out of 3.65 crore who filed returns, had paidBut the total paid by individuals declined to Rs 1.88 lakh crore in AY 2015-16 from Rs 1.91 lakh crore in AY 2014-15.The data, released last week, indicates just over 3 per cent of the 120 crore population filed returns. Of these, 2.01 crore paid nil tax, 9,690 paid of over Rs 1 crore.Only one individual paid over Rs 100 crore in taxes (Rs 238 crore to be precise).Maximum among of 19,931 crore was collected from 2.80 crore filers who paid between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh in taxes.As many as 1.84 crore returns were filed for payment of of less than Rs 1.5 lakh or an average of Rs 24,000.Of the 4.07 crore returns field in AY 2015-16, close to 82 lakh showed zero or less than Rs 2.5 lakh.Currently, no is for up to Rs 2.5 lakh.In AY 2014-15, 3.65 crore filed returns with 1.37 crore showing zero or less than Rs 2.5 lakhThe combined of all individual filers rose to Rs 21.27 lakh crore in AY 2015-16 from Rs 18.41 lakh crore in the previous year.Maximum number of 1.33 crore individuals were in Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh group in AY 2015-16.In all, 4.35 crore returns, including those by individuals, were filed in AY 2015-16. Total declared was Rs 33.62 lakh crore.In the previous year, 3.91 crore returns were filed with Rs 26.93 crore declaredCompanies filed 7.19 lakh returns with gross of Rs 10.71 lakh crore.