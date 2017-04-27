Only 34% service taxpayers move to GST payment portal: CBEC ups outreach

Out of the 80 lakh excise, service tax and VAT assessees; 54 lakh have turnover below Rs 20 lakh

The department is stepping up its outreach programme, asking to register with the Network by this month-end as only 34 per cent of the existing service assessees have so far migrated to the new payment portal.



There are a total of 80 lakh VAT, excise and service assessees.



While over 75 per cent of VAT and 73 per cent of the central excise assessees have switched to the Network (GSTN), the figure for service is a meagre 34 per cent of the existing assessees.



"We are fast approaching the last date for completion of migration i.E. April 30, 2017. I urge all zonal Chief Commissioners to take necessary steps to assist all existing in their migration to the new regime," Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna said in a letter to officers.



The zonal offices of the service department has started issuing advertisements in leading dailies, calling on the assessees to enrol and register with the immediately.



"Duty or credits under the existing laws cannot be carried forward in unless you enrol in the portal," the department said, adding that provisional ID and password will be available for assessees on the ACES portal.



It also asked not keen on migration to the to confirm so by logging into the portal.



"Your provisional ID and password would be cancelled and this may deny your credit migration to the regime," the department said.



Out of the 80 lakh assessees, some may not require registration under as they are below the threshold of Rs 20 lakh for the levy.



At present, VAT and service assessees with turnover of Rs 10 lakh are required to getthemselves registered with states and the Centre, respectively.



Hence, assessees with turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh need not register with the GSTN, and as per the estimate of the (CBEC), out of the 80 lakh excise, service and VAT assessees, 54 lakh have turnover below Rs 20 lakh.



However, if the dealers want to claim input credit, they will have to get themselves registered with the GSTN, the entity building the IT backbone for the goods and services



The government plans to put into effect from July 1and in the run-up to the new indirect regime, it has started migrating excise, service and VAT assessees to the new payment portal.



will subsume at least 10 levies, including excise, service tax, VAT and other local taxes.



Once the existing registered log in to CBEC's portal www.Aces.Gov.In, a facility will be offered securely to access the provisional login ID and password as given by the Using the same, they can log on to the portal www. Gov.In to fill in requisite details and submit scanned documents.



ACES is short for Automation of Central Excise and Service

Press Trust of India