Only Rs 5,000 cr unaccounted income was declared under PMGKY: Hasmukh Adhia

Response to the (PMGKY) has “not been so good”, with only Rs 5,000 crore being declared under the amnesty scheme, the government said on Thursday. The scheme was launched in December last year to enable people with to come clean by paying tax and of 50 per cent.

“The response (to the PMGKY) has not been so good... about Rs 5,000 crore of income was declared under the There are mainly two factors for it.

One, even before the scheme was announced, people had tried to put their cash into different accounts. Second, was the (tax and penalty) rate,” Revenue Secretary told reporters.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the was preceded by similar schemes and the response should not be seen in isolation.“Keep in mind that the in that financial year was not an isolated scheme. You first had the IDS (Income Declaration Scheme), and then you had people depositing cash in banking system, knowing it would incur a tax liability and the was over and above that. When you look at the total amount of disclosures made, you have to look at all three of them collectively,” the minister said, adding the government is continuing the drive against under benami law. In the four-month window provided under the IDS between June-September 2016, as much as Rs 67,382 crore worth of ill-gotten wealth was declared.

Offering one last window to holders after note ban, the Centre had come out with the PMGKY, giving them time until March-end to come clean by paying tax and It provided for payment of 49.9 per cent tax, surcharge and Also, a mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the was to be made in a zero-interest bearing account for four years.