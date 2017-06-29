Opposition divided on attending midnight GST event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that his party MPs would boycott the function

(MPs) of several will not attend a function in the on the midnight of June 30 to mark the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST).



While senior Congress leader said his party would make its position public on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that his party MPs would boycott the function. There are divisions within the Opposition on the issue. While members of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Janata Dal (United) are likely to attend the event, Left parties’ MPs might stay away. In view of anti- protests in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has also decided to stay away, where a gong will be sounded at the midnight hour to signify the arrival of



President Pranab Mukherjee, who as finance minister in the UPA government had shepherded the tax reform, will be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the key speaker. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the system was fully geared up, though small issues might arise which would be addressed in the days to come. He rejected the demand for deferring the roll-out.



He said the Constitution did not give the luxury to delay the nation’s biggest tax reform by six months.



Archis Mohan & Avishek Rakshit