Optimum use of existing highways key to success of new alignments: Experts

With the government saying that a fresh alignment for an expressway between Delhi and Mumbai would be announced soon, experts say that such a project would be a success only if it is planned in sync with the Seamless entry/exit points along with connectivity to the upcoming rail corridor would assure the success of the new project, they say.

This reason for having an expressway may not, however, be true for all locations and projects. Some of the other expressways, which were announced by the Union Road Minister sometime ago, should wait for the existing highways to reach optimum traffic level before commencing work on new alignments. “First the existing highways need to be optimally utilised so that operating them is viable for investors as well as does not lead to overlapping investment,” an expert said.

Gadkari on Tuesday announced that the government was looking at fresh alignment for the that would connect the Baroda-Mumbai expressway, which is already in the works.

The government feels that an economic corridor connecting the makes more sense at this point in time as opposed to a fresh alignment on the parallel road connecting Mumbai.

“About 80% of the goods traffic travels by rail even though the logistics cost for the railways is 7-8 times higher than roads. Therefore, with the new proposal if the government and the Authority of India (NHAI) can assure seamless movement and connectivity with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) then it would be a hit,” Adil Zaidi, partner, economic development, and infrastructure advisory, EY, said.

The new alignment is also expected to pass through major cities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat on the way.

The National Highway 8 is considered to be one of the busiest highways in North India, as it connects the National capital Delhi to Mumbai with important cities like Gurgaon, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat enroute.

Besides the new alignment, the minister last year announced a new expressway from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar. The proposed expressway is expected to cater to the pilgrims visiting the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu & Kashmir and Golden Temple in Punjab.

However, there may be a re-think on the proposal as there are existing highways in the state of Punjab – Amritsar-Bathinda and Amritsar-Ambala, where the traffic is yet to reach its optimum level.

“There is no such need for another highway,” an official said adding that instead, the focus should be on building brand new roads that have not had access to highways, so far.

Zaidi added, “For a distance between 500km-800km railways makes more sense.”

The distance between New Delhi and Amritsar is around 450km and that between Delhi and Katra is over 650 km.