Ordinance will give new life to Bamboo Mission

The Centre’s issuing of an ordinance last month to change the forest laws to exempt bamboo grown in non-forest or private land from transit and felling permits would give a needed impetus to the decade-old National Bamboo Mission (since renamed National Agro-forestry and Bamboo Mission). It could also open the door for liberalising the felling and transit regime for other tree varieties grown on non-forest or private land. Forest rights activists say the step is inadequate, since it won’t benefit forest dwellers.

However, it has given the wood and paper industry ...