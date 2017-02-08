Outraged Congress walks out in RS over Modi's 'raincoat' jibe at Manmohan

An outraged on Wednesday staged a walkout from the when Prime Minister trained guns on his predecessor Manmohan Singh, accusing him of letting corruption run free under his nose but managing to steer clear of any charges.

"Dr. Manhmohan has played a significant role in the economic system of India. But during the most corrupt regime in the nation, there was not a single corruption charge against him. This art of taking bath wearing a raincoat must be learnt from Manmohan Singh," the Prime Minister said, setting off cries of outrage by the

Immediately the MPs staged a walkout, to which the Prime Minister responded saying that if the Opposition breaches decorum, then they should also have the courage to listen to the response.

Outside the parliament, Manmohan maintained his trademark calm and simply chose not to respond to questions over the Prime Minister's statement.

Yesterday also Prime Minister Modi had trained his guns against the during the Parliament session, by taking a swipe at party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his 'earthquakes remark', by saying that "the earthquake has finally occurred" while referring to February 6 night's tremors in Uttarakhand.

"The earthquake finally occurred. I was wondering how it happened. I had heard of the threat long back," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.